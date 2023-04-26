Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta Public Safety Training Center set to open Dec. 20

Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
Atlanta Public Safety Training Center(WANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center will host a soft opening on Dec. 20, according to Atlanta’s Community Stakeholder Advisory Committee.

The construction of the 85-acre property owned by the city of Atlanta is scheduled to begin in August 2023.

Violence erupted at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility after one of the protesters opposing the controversial police training center was shot and killed on January 18.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Citizens Market in Buckhead
Buckhead’s brand new food hall opening on April 27
Clayton County drug bust (CCSO)
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County
Jayden Gunsby
13-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting in LaGrange
DeKalb
Homeowner shoots 16-year-old for allegedly breaking into car, police say
The scene of a triple shooting on Oak Park Lane in DeKalb County.
3 people shot overnight at condominium complex in DeKalb County

Latest News

DeKalb County leaders
Leaders strike tone of unity in State of DeKalb address in Atlanta
Peachtree Corners introduces life-saving tech for cyclists and drivers
A generic photo of a Cessna C177.
At least one killed in plane crash near Watkinsville
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Atlanta beer brewery Wild Leap to host Taylor Swift-themed tailgate
police sirens generic photo
Officials: ‘Road rage incident’ led to shooting in Conyers