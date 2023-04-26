Atlanta Public Safety Training Center set to open Dec. 20

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center will host a soft opening on Dec. 20, according to Atlanta’s Community Stakeholder Advisory Committee.

The construction of the 85-acre property owned by the city of Atlanta is scheduled to begin in August 2023.

Violence erupted at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility after one of the protesters opposing the controversial police training center was shot and killed on January 18.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.