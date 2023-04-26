Atlanta public schools creates gang task force

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Public Schools has created a gang task force aimed at keeping students from being recruited by gangs and helping those already involved.

Sgt. Raynard Price with the school district says there’s no age limit with gangs and they’re finding members in children.

“If we’re only able to get one kid out that’s a success,” he said. “Gangs have taken over a lot of our communities that the school system serves.”

The task force is working to find out what gangs are in their schools and how to keep them out.

In March, the House voted 99 to 74 in support of the bill. The bill’s supporters say they aim to keep gang members from corrupting children with steep prison sentences for recruiting someone under the age of 17 into a gang.

Lawmakers said gangs are driving violent crime across our state, recruiting kids in elementary and middle school, and then leading them down a bad path.

Crime data from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows that violent crime is increasing- they estimate that cases of murder, robbery, rape, or assault occur every 15 Minutes in the state. Representative Barry Flemming said it’s gangs driving crime.

The signs they look for include poor grades, lack of interest in activities, and using hand signs or gang clothing.

“If the kid feels as though that gang is showing them, love, that’s where they’re going to go,” he said. “And that’s where they’re going to spend their time and try to impress upon.”

This initiative isn’t new for the district, they also have a GREAT program, aimed at teaching students gang resistance tactics and life skills.

