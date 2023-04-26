Atlanta realtors warn community about fake landlords

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fake landlords are pocketing your cash for a property they don’t even own in metro Atlanta.

Atlanta News First has been getting flooded with calls and emails from people who are now out thousands of dollars and property owners who say people are posing as them.

“At first I was kind of questioning like no I don’t have a rental….and then I would get another call,” Real Estate Expert Advisor, Tracy Cousineau said she noticed something suspicious was happening when she started getting multiple calls after she would post new property listings on her website.

“I would get lots of calls and find that the properties that I would list if they were vacant, were starting to show up on Craigslist,” Cousineau said.

Once she did some digging, she found criminals posing as property owners were stealing pictures of single-family homes from her website and reposting them as fake ‘for rent’ and ‘for sale’ listings on craigslist.

“There were so many people that I felt so bad for, they had actually sent money and now were reaching me to say hey your seller just took my money,” Cousineau said.

Cousineau and authorities couldn’t help because the person who stole the money wasn’t the real property owner.

Cousineau said she reported it to the police and Craigslist, but no one got their money back.

On Tuesday three separate people reached out to Atlanta News First claiming, they too were out of thousands of dollars and left with no roof over their head after a fake landlord took off with their money.

“If you don’t meet someone and they said send the money now, I’ve got a lot of people interested in this property, go look through the windows, I don’t have time to meet you. Those should be indicators that somethings not right,” Cousineau said.

Cousineau said you can also call a realtor because they have access to databases with all the homes for sale and rent in Georgia, to make sure the person you’re dealing with matches the name listed on the tax records on the property you’re considering.

“Just don’t send money without contracts and knowing who you’re sending it to because once you hit go and submit you don’t get it back,” Cousineau said.

You can contact Tracy Cousineau on her website Find Atlanta Metro Properties (tracycousineau.com)

