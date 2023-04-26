Positively Georgia
Black Creators’ Influence on brands event held in Atlanta

Photo at The Bigger Picture Black Creators' Influence on Brands event
Photo at The Bigger Picture Black Creators' Influence on Brands event(Quadir Thomas)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Black Creators’ Influence on Brands event was held on Tuesday, celebrating Atlanta rap legend and community activist T.I., high-profile innovators, and more.

The event was held at the Gathering Spot in Atlanta from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., where opportunities, ideas, and tips on having a successful brand were among the topics of discussion.

Among other topics discussed was the power behind the culture, and black bias in the industry, according to officials. Officials add the event was also focused on building Black participation at the Cannes Fest in France.

Kevin Warren, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and CX Officer at UPS was also among the speakers. Sharon Harris, the CEO and founder of the Sharon Harris Collective moderated the event.

In addition to a successful rap career spanning more than 22 years with multiple multi-platinum albums, T.I. is also a prominent community activist, business owner, entrepreneur, and owner of the AKOO clothing brand.

Best known as “King of the South,” the Grammy award-winning rapper has released 12 albums on Billboard including multiple No. 1 albums. He released his last album titled “The Libra: The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta” in 2020. He is best known for his many ground-breaking hits “24′s”, “Bring Em Out,” “You Don’t Know Me,” “What You Know,” “Big Things Poppin,” “Swagga Like Us, “Top Back,” “About The Money,” “Family Connect,” “Mediocre” and more.

In November, T.I. sat down for an exclusive interview with Atlanta News First at the Trap City Cafe where he detailed opening the restaurant with Mike Upscale.

