DeKalb Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
The DeKalb County Police Department says Antoniaja went missing on Tuesday near Grant Forest Circle.
She was last seen wearing a yellow Marilyn Monroe jacket and black shorts.
If you see her, please call DeKalb County SVU at 770-724-7710.
