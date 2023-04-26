Positively Georgia
Family of UGA student diagnosed with brain tumor makes decision to stop treatment

Liza Burke suffered medical emergency in Mexico
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a University of Georgia student who was diagnosed with a brain tumor after a recent trip to Mexico for what was supposed to be one last spring break with friends has made the heartbreaking decision to stop her treatment.

On her final day in Cabo San Lucas, Liza Burke, a senior at UGA, wasn’t feeling well. She woke up that morning with what felt like a migraine and then hours later, her friends couldn’t wake her up from a nap.

Burke was rushed to a hospital in Mexico for emergency surgery and eventually diagnosed with AVM or Arteriovenous Malformation, a condition that causes bleeding in the brain.

After several delays, Burke’s parents managed to get her transferred to a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, where she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Friends organized a GoFundMe to help raise money to pay for Liza’s treatment.

The organizer of the GoFundMe posted the heartbreaking update from Liza’s mother:

As of the publication of this article, $167,975 has been raised to help Liza’s family.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

