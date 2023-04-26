Fatal crash investigation causing heavy delays on I-285 West in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal crash investigation is causing delays Wednesday morning on I-285 West at Riverdale Road in Clayton County.

The Clayton County Police Department says one vehicle was involved and one person was killed.

Lane closures and major traffic delays can be expected in the area. Drivers should use an alternate route to avoid delays.

CLAYTON CO: Delays on I-285 west at Riverdale Rd. near Atlanta Airport. The exit to Riverdale Rd. is also closed. Live updates on @ATLNewsFirst & @peachtreetv pic.twitter.com/lVD26JzAdS — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) April 26, 2023

