Fatal crash investigation causing heavy delays on I-285 West in Clayton County
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal crash investigation is causing delays Wednesday morning on I-285 West at Riverdale Road in Clayton County.
The Clayton County Police Department says one vehicle was involved and one person was killed.
Lane closures and major traffic delays can be expected in the area. Drivers should use an alternate route to avoid delays.
