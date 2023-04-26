Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Feds wrote up to $128M in duplicate checks to doctors, report finds

FILE - This June 21, 2013, file photo shows the seal affixed to the front of the Department of...
FILE - This June 21, 2013, file photo shows the seal affixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington.(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government wrote duplicate checks to doctors who provided care for veterans, costing taxpayers as much as $128 million in extra payments, according to a new watchdog report out this week.

In nearly 300,000 cases, private doctors were paid twice – once by the Veterans Health Administration and another time by Medicare – for the same care provided to veterans from 2017 to 2021, the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General found in its report.

There’s been a spike in those duplicate payments since 2020, when the program that allows veterans to seek care from private doctors was expanded.

“These duplicate payments occurred because CMS did not implement controls to address duplicate payments for services,” the HHS OIG said in its report.

Roughly 1.9 million veterans every year now receive health care, paid for by the federal government, from private doctors when a VA medical facility is too far away or has long wait times. The number of veterans seeking care from private doctors has more than doubled since 2020.

The HHS OIG’s audit examined $19.2 billion Medicare payments for 36 million claims for individuals who enrolled in Medicare and were eligible for VA services. The investigation found that Medicare paid out up to $128 million in nearly 300,000 claims that had already been covered by the VA from 2017 to 2021.

About 90% of those claims were for doctor evaluations and visits.

The audit found that the VA and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services don’t share information about payments made to doctors and that the agency does not tell providers it should just bill the VA, not Medicare, for its services.

In a letter responding to the report, CMS administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said the agency is working with the VA to establish a data-sharing agreement to help cut down on double payments.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Citizens Market in Buckhead
Buckhead’s brand new food hall opening on April 27
Clayton County drug bust (CCSO)
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County
Jayden Gunsby
13-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting in LaGrange
DeKalb
Homeowner shoots 16-year-old for allegedly breaking into car, police say
The scene of a triple shooting on Oak Park Lane in DeKalb County.
3 people shot overnight at condominium complex in DeKalb County

Latest News

(MGN graphic)
4 face charges after fight at Covington Park and Ride goes ‘viral’
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Biden on spending
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah...
Disney sues DeSantis, calling park takeover ‘retaliation’
Police in Tennessee say a man is wanted for abducting and assaulting several young girls in the...
Police: Man wanted for forcing several young girls into vehicle, sexually assaulting them