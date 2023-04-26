Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty showers early with more rain later this morning

By Rodney Harris
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ll see a few spotty showers for your commute with heavier rain moving into north Georgia later this morning.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 69°

Normal high - 76°

Chance of rain - 40%

FIRST ALERT for rain today

There are a few showers out there this morning, but your commute will be fine since the coverage of the showers are low. Heavier rain will move into north Georgia after 10 a.m. and continue through the early afternoon. After 3 p.m., it will be mostly dry for the remainder of the day.

Forecast map for noon Wednesday
Forecast map for noon Wednesday(Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for rain Thursday morning, evening

Two rounds of rain will impact north Georgia on Thursday. We’re expecting rain overnight that will continue for your Thursday morning commute. After the first round of rain Thursday morning, it will be dry Thursday afternoon. More rain will move back into north Georgia Thursday evening with storms also possible during this time.

Forecast map for 7 a.m. Thursday
Forecast map for 7 a.m. Thursday(Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for rain Sunday

It will be mostly dry Friday and Saturday with only isolated showers or storms expected each day. We’ll see another wave of rain and storms move back into north Georgia on Sunday.

