FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

Showers will diminish over the next few hours, but return during the early morning hours across north Georgia. Temperatures have already dipped into the 50s across parts of the area and will continue to fall to the low to mid 50s.

Forecast map for 7 a.m. Thursday (Atlanta News First)

A FIRST ALERT is in place for Thursday as two rounds of rain are likely. The first round will be just rain -- but it will move in early morning and linger through the morning drive. Heading into the afternoon a warm front will bring more rain and thunderstorms into the region -- some of which will be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a part of our area under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms. The primary risk for any storms that become severe will be damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

Some storms could be strong to severe (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for rain Sunday

Looks like the bulk of the rain will be out of the area before folks head to work Friday, but another chance for rain arrives late Saturday -- after 8pm. More rain and storms are possible Sunday prompting a FIRST ALERT.

