GDOT warns of ‘Nasty’ traffic Friday due to two major concerts ‘All Night’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is expecting traffic in Atlanta Friday to be “Nasty”.

Since the Atlanta Hawks are going to be playing in game 6 of the playoffs they had to move Janet Jackson’s concert to Friday which is the same day as Taylor Swift’s, which GDOT is expecting about 100,000 people in downtown Atlanta all at once.

With the increased demand for parking spaces, GDOT is advancing residents and visitors to be fearless, plan ahead, and seek alternative transportation. They are teaming up with Mercedes Benz Stadium and Georgia World Congress Center to monitor all entrance and exit routes to the venues and will adjust signal timing as needed.

GDOT is encouraging people who have to drive into Atlanta Friday to plan their commute by giving themselves plenty of time to get to their destination and if possible work from home.

Some tips for those who will be downtown during this unexpected traffic alert are to be aware of pedestrians and motorists with shared responsibility. Advising motorists to “Drive Alert Arrive Alive and for pedestrians to See & Be Seen EVERY TIME.”

GDOT offers real-time travel information by calling 511 or visiting their 511 website which provides road closures and traffic conditions. Another reminder from GDOT is motorists are reminded that Georgia enacted a Hands-Free Law in 2018 for drivers, meaning not to handle cell phones or any item while driving.

