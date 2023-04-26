Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

GSU launches record label, licensing company to turn students into stars

GSU launches student-run record label.
GSU launches student-run record label.(Amanda Rose)
By Amanda Rose
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Arizechukwu Okolo is a star in the making.

The Georgia State senior writes, sings, and produces his own music.

“I’m trying to bridge the gap between southern Hip Hop and African influenced music being that I’m Nigerian,” Okolo said.

This year, Arize debuted his first single, Blood Diamond, for GSU’s new student-run record label ‘MTM Standard.’

“You know, pressure makes diamonds, but blood also makes diamonds. And I think I’m a product of that. My family’s still back home and it took a lot of them going through and experiencing a lot of things that they experienced through struggle for me to come to America,” he said.

Arize’s dreams, along with nine other students signed to the label, are now a reality thanks to professors, Al Thrash and Ben Yonas.

“It’s like an incubator that we’re creating for them, but we certainly want to compete. This is not just a school project. This is not like a class project. We are putting real records out and launching real careers,” said Thrash.

Aside from the label, the pair created a ‘SyncHouse’ to license music for film and TV. Both projects are funded by Georgia State University’s Research Innovation and Scholarly Excellence challenge.

“[In] every street corner, there’s some portion of downtown Atlanta being used to cut or record a film. We’re striving to be part of that movement to keep a lot of that post production work here in Atlanta,” said Yonas.

As Arize works to create an album, he says he’s thankful to share his art with the world and for university’s support making it all possible.

“If they see something in me than it’s like, it means that I have it. It gave me that confidence to really pursue this,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Citizens Market in Buckhead
Buckhead’s brand new food hall opening on April 27
Clayton County drug bust (CCSO)
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County
Jayden Gunsby
13-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting in LaGrange
DeKalb
Homeowner shoots 16-year-old for allegedly breaking into car, police say
The scene of a triple shooting on Oak Park Lane in DeKalb County.
3 people shot overnight at condominium complex in DeKalb County

Latest News

DeKalb County leaders
Leaders strike tone of unity in State of DeKalb address in Atlanta
Peachtree Corners introduces life-saving tech for cyclists and drivers
A generic photo of a Cessna C177.
At least one killed in plane crash near Watkinsville
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Atlanta beer brewery Wild Leap to host Taylor Swift-themed tailgate
police sirens generic photo
Officials: ‘Road rage incident’ led to shooting in Conyers