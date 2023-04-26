Gwinnett County police searching for missing Snellville mother

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Snellville mother.

Luce Farah Le was last seen at her home on Edge Hill Drive just before 9:30 p.m. Apr. 22. Le’s daughter found her keys, car, and cell phone at the home the next morning, but Le was missing.

Le is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has brown eyes, black hair and double piercings in each ear.

Anyone with information should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

