ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cessna C177 airplane has crashed near Watkinsville, Georgia, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says the plane crashed just before 3 p.m. off Government Station Road and resulted in at least one fatality. The victim has not been identified.

NTSB investigating the April 26 crash of a Cessna C177 airplane near Watkinsville, Georgia. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 26, 2023

