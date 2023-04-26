Metro Atlanta condo owners informed of financial trouble and liens

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta condominium complex informed its owners and renters that it’s in serious financial trouble.

Meter readers showed up at the Treymont at Sugarloaf condos on Tuesday to check water usage.

This comes just days after people living at the property said they received a letter from their Homeowners Association which says they are facing a financial crisis and owe the water department $30,000.

Joyce Jones has lived in her condo for 17 years and recently received a letter from her HOA stating that the water department has placed a lien on the entire property due to the outstanding bill.

“My first thought was this can’t be happening,” Jones said. “I’m very concerned about it especially since I probably would like to move but you have a lien on my house now saying I can’t sell it.”

Jones said the HOA mentioned there is one water meter for the entire complex. Atlanta News First checked with Gwinnett County, and they confirmed that they have not received payment for water services since January of this year.

“Why did you let it get out of control like this? Couldn’t you have told us sooner?” Jones asked.

We contacted the management company, Sentry Management, to ask those questions, and they told us they are looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, Gwinnett County said they placed a $15,000 lien on the property in March and a 1$2,000 lien in April. A spokesperson for the water department told Atlanta News First they are owed over $48,000.

“Can you imagine paying for a house as long as I’ve been paying for this one and realize it’s on a lien and you won’t be able to sell unless you find a way to come up with this kind of money,” Jones said.

