Mothers of gun violence victims to join event to encourage healing

MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Faith leaders and local law enforcement officers will join mothers who have lost children to violence in an event Wednesday evening aimed at providing encouragement for families on how to lead normal lives after a tragedy.

The Georgia chapter of Voices of Black Mothers United (VBMU), along with Uplifting Hearts, Minds & Souls (HUMS), will hold a “Victory in our Communities” event on April 26 to commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Since 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week has challenged the nation to confront and remove barriers to achieving justice for all victims of crime.

VBMU is a national group of mothers who have lost children to violence and are working to heal and strengthen their communities in memory of their fallen children.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Morrow Center, located at 1000 Southlake Circle, Morrow GA. 30260.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.