Neighbors voice opposition over proposed “high-end spa” on Cheshire Bridge

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People living in one part of northeast Atlanta are appalled over a proposed bath house coming to their neighborhood.

Neighbors who live near the former Rhodes Bakery building, which closed in Dec. 2022 after nearly seven decades of business, on Cheshire Bridge Road claim Tokyo Valentino already attracts nefarious behavior to the area. Now a developer, with ties to the adult store, has applied for a special administrative permit to renovate the space, and neighbors aren’t happy about it.

“We are overwhelmingly against it,” said William Compton, president of Piedmont Heights Civic Association. “We don’t believe this business fits the character or community or our neighborhood.”

Design plans detail sauna, jacuzzi, and steam areas as well as private rooms. The property’s zoning is in a neighborhood commercial district, meaning businesses looking to move in should serve the daily needs of adjacent neighborhoods. Adult businesses are not allowed.

“This is not a normal business that should be located in that district,” Compton said. “That’s why they’re asking for a special permit in order for that business to open. There’s no process they have to follow, and there’s no posting, to my understanding, that’s required either. It goes straight to the city and often it can be approved before we know it’s even happened.”

Neighbors voiced their opposition with an online petition, which garnered more than 1,500 in less than 36 hours. A handful of them also attended a permit hearing Wednesday at City Hall. The owner of Nakato, a Japanese restaurant located directly across from the proposed bath house, told the panel that criminal activity is already bad in the area.

“People pass out in the Japanese garden on our restaurant property after partying at Tokyo Valentino,” Sachi Nakato Takahara said. “Crack pipes and condom wrappers left in the community to clean.”

Another neighbor added that the proposed parking at the site is insufficient and would add to the traffic woes that already exist in the area.

Michael Morrison, the founder and CEO of Tokyo Valentino, blamed the pushback on “lies and misinformation,” adding “We are building a high-end spa – nothing more.”

“If you would allow this type of thing to happen here, you have set a precedent and the same thing could happen in other commercial districts in the city,” Compton said.

No decision was made at the public hearing on Wednesday. Atlanta News First was told the city will complete its review of the permit application and notice of a decision will be made online.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.