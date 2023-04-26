Peachtree Corners introduces life-saving tech for cyclists and drivers

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Brian Johnson wears many hats. He is the city manager for Peachtree Corners, and an avid cyclist. Even though he had a close call, he never let it stop him from doing what he loved.

“I’ve actually been hit by a vehicle, thank goodness there weren’t any serious injuries,” he said.

That is why he is passionate about safety for all people, cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians.

Wednesday, the city was home to a pro-cycling Curiosity Lab to showcase a brand-new technology that keeps drivers and cyclists on the same page. The tech is called VRU2x--it was created by the company, spoke.

“We are able to inform the cyclist of the pedigree of car that is approaching, and reciprocally, we are able to equip the motorist with what they really want to know. They want to see the bike, they want to see the pedestrian, see the motorcycle,” said Reid Sigety, co-founder, Spoke Safety.

“It’s an added safety measure when you can essentially create a scenario where the bike and car are communicating with each other,” said Johnson.

The city will equip all of its cars with this technology. The Atlanta-based CDC said nearly 1,000 bicyclists die in the us each year. And from 2016-2020 in Georgia alone, there was an average of 25 bicyclist deaths in traffic crashes. Creators say the need for this technology is dire.

“Forward looking vehicles like the Audi behind me here will be having this technology equipped in the vehicles that you would buy,” said Sigety.

Spoke is hoping other cities follow suit, and put this tech inside of their cars as well.

