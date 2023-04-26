Police are searching for 15-year-old girl in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are requesting the public’s assistance to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

On April 10, Alexis Stewart was reported missing by her parents to the Clayton County Police Department.

Her parents said she left home without permission and is known to hang out in the area of Old Dixie Road and the north end of Tara Boulevard in Clayton County.

Alexis is described as a Hispanic girl who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, she has black hair and brown eyes.

No description of her clothing was available since it is unknown at this time but the Clayton County Police are requesting any information on her whereabouts to call 770-477-3550 or call 911.

