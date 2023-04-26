Positively Georgia
Police search for person of interest in fatal Atlanta shooting

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit have asked for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in the shooting death of a transgender woman on April 18.

Officers say a transgender woman was found shot and killed around 10:42 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive near Holmes Plaza across from Wendy’s on April 18.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released by officials.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

