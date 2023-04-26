Positively Georgia
Officials: ‘Road rage incident’ led to shooting in Conyers

police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in Conyers after police officials confirmed a road rage inside led to a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Conyers police officials, the incident began on Iris Drive towards Highway 138. “Both parties ended up at a Shell Gas Station on Old Salem Road at Highway 138,” Conyers police officials added. “At the intersection, a shooting occurred.”

Officials added the incident began “within the city limits of Conyers and ended in Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department jurisdiction.”

“Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the shooting incident that occurred at that Shell Gas Station,” officials told Atlanta News First.

Officials have not said how many people were involved or if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Conyers police officials said, “No one is in custody at this time.”

This shooting remains under investigation.

