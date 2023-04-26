Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Shooting investigation underway at Greenbriar Mall

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway on Wednesday afternoon.

Atlanta police officials tell Atlanta News First that officers responded to the 2800 block of Greenbriar Parkway after reports of a person shot.

The victim’s identity and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Citizens Market in Buckhead
Buckhead’s brand new food hall opening on April 27
Clayton County drug bust (CCSO)
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County
Jayden Gunsby
13-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting in LaGrange
DeKalb
Homeowner shoots 16-year-old for allegedly breaking into car, police say
The scene of a triple shooting on Oak Park Lane in DeKalb County.
3 people shot overnight at condominium complex in DeKalb County

Latest News

Maurice Jimmerson
Georgia man behind bars 10 years, still waiting for his day in court
Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift
GDOT warns of ‘Nasty’ traffic Friday due to two major concerts ‘All Night’
Summer camp warnings for parents
Summer camp warnings for parents
Groups host free event during National Crime Victims' Rights Week aimed at preventing violence
Mothers of gun violence victims to join event to encourage healing