Shooting investigation underway at Greenbriar Mall
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway on Wednesday afternoon.
Atlanta police officials tell Atlanta News First that officers responded to the 2800 block of Greenbriar Parkway after reports of a person shot.
The victim’s identity and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.