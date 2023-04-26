WATCH: CEO Michael Thurmond to deliver 2023 State of DeKalb County address

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond will deliver his annual State of DeKalb County address during a business luncheon on Wednesday.

In his 6th annual address, CEO Thurmond will outline his vision for 2023, present achievements to local business leaders and public servants, and highlight the county’s continues partnership with the City of Atlanta. The event will also include remarks from DeKalb’s businesses and community partners.

More than 500 Council and Chamber members, elected officials, businesses, residents, county staff, and DeKalb County partners are expected to attend.

This year’s address is titled “All Aboard DeKalb…Greatness is our Destination.”

The 2023 State of DeKalb County address is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Atlanta News First+ will have your live coverage.

