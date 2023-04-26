Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Woman accused of killing 92-year-old mother with lethal dose of morphine

Doris Faye Watson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her mother,...
Doris Faye Watson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her mother, Marjorie Hayhurst.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A woman in West Virginia has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 92-year-old mother.

Court records show 65-year-old Doris Faye Watson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her mother, Marjorie Hayhurst.

Officers said they responded to a report of a suspicious death on April 11.

Investigators wrote in a criminal complaint that the person who made the report told officers Watson had confided to her that she gave her mother a fatal dose of morphine.

Hayhurst was pronounced dead the day prior, according to the complaint.

In the complaint, investigators reported Hayhurst was under Watson’s care when she died.

Three additional witnesses told investigators Watson said she “had killed her mother with morphine and would be going to jail.”

Three empty morphine containers were found during a search of Hayhurst’s home, according to the complaint.

Hayhurst’s body was sent for an autopsy.

Watson is being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Citizens Market in Buckhead
Buckhead’s brand new food hall opening on April 27
Jayden Gunsby
13-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting in LaGrange
Clayton County drug bust (CCSO)
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County
DeKalb
Homeowner shoots 16-year-old for allegedly breaking into car, police say
The scene of a triple shooting on Oak Park Lane in DeKalb County.
3 people shot overnight at condominium complex in DeKalb County

Latest News

Deadly single-vehicle crash on I-285 West at Riverdale Road.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-285 West in Clayton County
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
In the new and final trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a deeper look at Michael...
New trailer for ‘The Flash’ shows more of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman
After missing a few games due to a dispute with the league, Chase Carnley is allowed on the...
Softball coach in wheelchair allowed to pitch again after being forced to stop
C.W. Smith
Georgia country music singer C.W. Smith to release new song