Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

2-year-old killed in accidental shooting in LaGrange, police say

LaGrange Police believe a 2-year-old boy was accidental shot and killed Wednesday night.
LaGrange Police believe a 2-year-old boy was accidental shot and killed Wednesday night.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say a 2-year-old boy in Troup County is dead after being shot by mistake.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at an apartment on the 1000 block of Whitesville Street in LaGrange.

LaGrange police say the boy was shot in the face and taken to the hospital where he died. Officers believe this was an accidental shooting.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Georgia man behind bars 10 years, still waiting for his day in court
Clayton County drug bust (CCSO)
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Several injured in shooting at Athens shopping center
Citizens Market in Buckhead
Buckhead’s brand new food hall opening on April 27

Latest News

GSU launches student-run record label.
GSU launches record label, licensing company to turn students into stars
Atlanta public schools creates gang task force
Diced ribeye sits on the grill at Philly G Steaks in downtown Atlanta.
Downtown businesses ready for boom from Swift, Jackson, and Hawks fans
Inmate Jason Benson scrolls through computer tablet at Gwinnett Co. Jail
Gwinnett jail rolls out new inmate computer tablets to reduce recidivism