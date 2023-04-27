2-year-old killed in accidental shooting in LaGrange, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say a 2-year-old boy in Troup County is dead after being shot by mistake.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at an apartment on the 1000 block of Whitesville Street in LaGrange.

LaGrange police say the boy was shot in the face and taken to the hospital where he died. Officers believe this was an accidental shooting.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department.

