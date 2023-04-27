Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit

Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg,...
Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, Indiana, with neglect. They and three other staffers have been charged with failure to report the incident.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) - Five staff members at a suburban Indianapolis school have been charged with neglect or failure to report neglect after a 7-year-old special education student was told to eat his own vomit.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg with neglect and they as well as a second teacher, a second aide and a behavioral technician have been charged with failure to report the incident.

The teacher charged with neglect told the student during lunch that if he vomited, he would need to eat whatever he threw up, Brownsburg police said. The child vomited on a tray provided by the second teacher, and the aide charged with neglect then gave the child a spoon, police said.

The boy ate some of the vomit, then used paper towels to clean up what remained, police said. The alleged incident occurred in February.

The Brownsburg Community School Corp. said it learned of the incident on April 12 and removed the five staffers from contact with students and placed them on administrative leave.

Superintendent Jim Snapp said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the actions of these staff members and will work in conjunction with our local law enforcement as they move forward with possible criminal charges.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Georgia man behind bars 10 years, still waiting for his day in court
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Clayton County drug bust (CCSO)
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County
A metro Atlanta condominium complex informed its owners and renters that it’s in serious...
Metro Atlanta condo owners informed of financial trouble and liens
Citizens Market in Buckhead
Buckhead’s brand new food hall opening on April 27

Latest News

GSU launches student-run record label.
GSU launches record label, licensing company to turn students into stars
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Judge puts Missouri rule limiting transgender care on hold
Atlanta public schools creates gang task force
Diced ribeye sits on the grill at Philly G Steaks in downtown Atlanta.
Downtown businesses ready for boom from Swift, Jackson, and Hawks fans
Inmate Jason Benson scrolls through computer tablet at Gwinnett Co. Jail
Gwinnett jail rolls out new inmate computer tablets to reduce recidivism