Athens-Clarke County officers assaulted by inmate

(piqsels)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Athens-Clarke County deputies received treatment after being assault by an inmate in the county jail.

The inmate reportedly hit a sergeant with an improvised weapon while she responded to a separate incident and tried to grab her Taser. A second officer assisted the sergeant, but the inmate was able to grab his Taser.

The inmate was eventually restrained. Both officers received treatment at Piedmont Hospital. It is unknown when they will return to duty.

