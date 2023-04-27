Positively Georgia
Atlanta joins Israel in celebrating 75 years of independence

Celebration of the 75-year anniversary of Israel's independence.
By Karli Barnett
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here in Atlanta and around the world, people are celebrating 75 years since the establishment of the state of Israel.

From sundown Wednesday to sundown Thursday marks Israeli Independence Day, where Jews and non-Jews alike celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of Israel.

The Jewish community of Atlanta, the Israeli Consulate, and other organizations held an event of solidarity at the Woodruff Arts Center. There, they presented “The Light of Israel” awards for those who support the Jewish community.

One of those awards went to Gov. Brian Kemp, who is himself traveling to Israel this year.

Last year alone, trade between Israel and Georgia totaled $1.2 billion.

As numbers nationwide show a rise in antisemitism, the consul general of Israel to the southeast says it is important to publicly denounce antisemitic acts.

“Georgia will not stand for hate. Georgia will not stand for antisemitism. I think the large crowd here, representing so many communities, so many organizations, are here to support Israel and suggest that. That they support Israel and the nation-state of the Jewish people, and they do not stand for hatred,” said Anat Sultan-Dadon, the Consul General of Israel to the Southeast U.S.

A bill that would have defined antisemitism to better identify hate crimes in Georgia failed this past legislative session.

