Atlanta landmarks lit up to celebrate Israel’s 75th Independence Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to officials, city halls, buildings, and landmarks in cities across the U.S. including Atlanta were lit up in blue and white in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Israel’s Independence Day.

“This year, the Israeli-American community, American Jews, and friends of Israel gathered together to celebrate Israel’s historic 75th anniversary, united by their shared love for the Jewish state,” Israeli-American Council Co-founder and CEO Shoham Nicolet told Atlanta News First.

Israeli-American Council shared photos of the Mercedes Benz Stadium and Google Building in Atlanta lit up in blue and white.

Atlanta Google Building (Israeli-American Council)

Buildings in Los Angeles, Jersey City, New York, Tampa, Houston, Denver, and others across the country were also lit up.

