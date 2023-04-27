Shooting involving police officer at SE Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway of a police officer involved in a shooting at a gas station in southeast Atlanta.

According to police, an Atlanta police officer was involved in a shooting at Valero Gas station on Memorial Drive Thursday afternoon just before 2 p.m.

This is still an active investigation and police are requesting that people stay away from the area due to traffic build-up from street closures.



Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.

