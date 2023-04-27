City councilmember calls for police guarding ‘Cop City’ to return

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This week, Atlanta City Councilmember Antonio Lewis called for police currently guarding the site of the future public safety center to return to patrolling the city district.

Lewis specifically called for more of a police presence in his district, District 12.

“I’m using the microphone that I have on City Council yelling as loud as I can. On taxpayer dollars, you need to be in the taxpayer’s districts,” said Lewis, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Wednesday.

Lewis made the plea to Police Chief Darin Schierbaum at an Atlanta City Council, Public Safety committee meeting on Monday.

“I need your help by sending the officers back to my district so they can be back in my area,” said Lewis.

The future site of the Atlanta Public Training Center has been the center of controversy for many months.

Chief Schierbaum said he cannot afford to remove officers from safeguarding the perimeter of the training center construction site.

“I want every Atlanta Police officer off Key Road just like you do Councilmember Lewis, and the minute the attacks stop on our officers, we will be able to do that,” said Chief Schierbaum.

Schierbaum was referencing a March 5 incident at the site of the training center where activists set construction equipment on fire and threw firecrackers at police officers.

Schierbaum said the training center will help recruit officers and thus help the department reach its goal of 2,035 officers.

“If we are to hope to be back to 2,035, this center has to be built,” said Schierbaum.

Lewis said he’s seen a rise in crise in recent months in southwest Atlanta, including a spike in car break-ins, slow response times after a recent shooting, and a construction crew robbed at an affordable housing complex.

According to new data from the Atlanta Police Department, arrests made by Zone 3 officers (which patrols District 12) increased from 826 arrests in 2022 to 898 arrests in 2023, in the first quarter of the year.

Lewis said more officers could help with preliminary actions before arrests were made or crimes were committed.

“I need my officers to be back in the district doing these preventative measures, riding around at nighttime with their blue lights on, we need them back,” said Lewis.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Atlanta Police Department on their timeline for removing officers from the perimeter.

A spokesperson said there is no timetable and they would not release the number of officers deployed to ensure their safety.

An Atlanta PD spokesperson provided this statement:

As construction moves forward at the site of the city’s future Public Safety Training Center, the Atlanta Police Department has needed to shift resources to secure the property and protect the crews working there. Resources assigned to the site consist of officers from every division in the department. Commanders will be closely monitoring crime throughout the city and routinely assessing resource placement to ensure our ability to respond to and address crime elsewhere is not impacted. We are working closely with our local and state law enforcement partners who are supporting us through this process and we are extremely thankful for their partnerships.

