Coretta Scott King monument unveiled at King Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens gathered at The King Center for a celebration unveiling a monument fit for a queen.

On Thursday, the world got its first look at the Coretta Scott King Peace and Meditation Garden. Inside the garden lies a focal point, a podium with microphones.

“I wanted to make something that really put you in her shoes, made you feel her presence in her space,” said visual artist Saya Woolfalk.

Woolfalk partnered with Hulu to create three brand new public monuments in separate cities honoring impactful women: Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Coretta Scott King- the civil rights leader and wife of Martin Luther King Jr.

“She was a galvanizer, a coalition builder, a master strategist, a champion for inclusion, a brave and selfless servant,” said Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Coretta Scott King and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Not only was she our mother, she was our inspiration,” said Martin Luther King Jr. III.

“It’s an immersive environment and there are microphones at the center of the immersive environment where you can speak your commitment to non-violent social change and that’s really the important part of the process,” said Woolfalk.

Embedded around the structure are words that many have used to describe the late civil rights activist.

“It’s very artistic, it expresses a lot of who she is as a person,” said King.

Hulu says it decided to do the project, after learning that a very small amount of monuments and statues in the country are honoring women. They hope this can change start a trend, and change that number. The Atlanta monument is part of the Hulu: Made by Her Monuments project.

