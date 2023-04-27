Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Downtown businesses ready for boom from Swift, Jackson, and Hawks fans

When Trae Young drilled a late three-pointer Tuesday night to beat the Celtics, it had repercussions far beyond basketball.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Trae Young drilled a late three-pointer Tuesday night to beat the Celtics, it had repercussions far beyond basketball.

Starting Wednesday, the next five days will see multiple concerts and sporting events, which is good news for downtown businesses like Philly G Steaks.

“It’s very busy at this location,” said Chef Charon Timmons.

And being busy helps Timmons with the art of the cheesesteak.

“One thing that we love to add, which I call the perfect sandwich now, is the jalapenos,” he said.

He’ll have even more opportunities to perfect the craft in the coming days. Janet Jackson and Ludacris, Taylor Swift, and the Atlanta Hawks will all play downtown, sometimes on the same night.

You can thank Trae Young for that.

It has ‘G Steaks’ owner Gordon Brown licking his lips.

RELATED: Hawks beat Celtics 119-117, force game 6

“I was home, like, ching! Ching ching!” Brown said.

That means serving a lot more cheesesteaks.

“I started to do the numbers, and we’ve never seen 80,000 people down here for four or five days in a row,” Brown said.

Since the Atlanta Hawks are going to be playing in Game 6 of the playoff series against the Boston Celtics at State Farm arena on Thursday, officials had to move Janet Jackson and Ludacris Together Again Tour date from Thursday to Friday.

People attending the concerts should also take note. The city recommends using MARTA to get downtown. Many parking lots are already sold out for Swift’s concerts on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

RELATED: Taylor Swift fans urged to use MARTA to concerts at Mercedes Benz Stadium

For Timmons, it’s more about Janet. So, when she does swing by the stand Wednesday or Friday, he knows exactly what to serve.

“You see, you don’t need to change the cheesesteak too much,” he said. “When I add the raw banana peppers, give it a little spice, Janet, she’s gonna love it.”

With working hours running around the clock.

“Right now, we’re going 12-to-12, but when Taylor is in town, I’m telling them, ‘Don’t quit until you see Taylor’s bus leave,” Brown said.

So, maybe getting stuck downtown isn’t so bad after all.

Atlanta police officials released a statement reminding anyone in the area about an increase in traffic as GDOT officials anticipate more than 100,000 people in downtown Atlanta on Friday.

“We put this in place every time we have a large event,” said Paul Guerrucci - Senior Director of Public Safety, at GWCCA. “If we see areas that are congested will get with the traffic engineers and start to work the lights. We do what’s called a pedestrian scramble to help pedestrians get from the core of Atlanta over to our campus. We’re very versed in doing that I feel very comfortable that we’re going to have an outstanding event this weekend.”

Wednesday marked day 1 for the Together Again tour with Janet Jackson and Ludacris at State Farm Arena.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Georgia man behind bars 10 years, still waiting for his day in court
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Clayton County drug bust (CCSO)
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County
A metro Atlanta condominium complex informed its owners and renters that it’s in serious...
Metro Atlanta condo owners informed of financial trouble and liens
Citizens Market in Buckhead
Buckhead’s brand new food hall opening on April 27

Latest News

GSU launches student-run record label.
GSU launches record label, licensing company to turn students into stars
Atlanta public schools creates gang task force
Inmate Jason Benson scrolls through computer tablet at Gwinnett Co. Jail
Gwinnett jail rolls out new inmate computer tablets to reduce recidivism
Mercedes Benz Stadium
Atlanta landmarks lit up to celebrate Israel’s 75th Independence Day