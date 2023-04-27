Downtown businesses ready for boom from Swift, Jackson, and Hawks fans

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Trae Young drilled a late three-pointer Tuesday night to beat the Celtics, it had repercussions far beyond basketball.

Starting Wednesday, the next five days will see multiple concerts and sporting events, which is good news for downtown businesses like Philly G Steaks.

“It’s very busy at this location,” said Chef Charon Timmons.

And being busy helps Timmons with the art of the cheesesteak.

“One thing that we love to add, which I call the perfect sandwich now, is the jalapenos,” he said.

He’ll have even more opportunities to perfect the craft in the coming days. Janet Jackson and Ludacris, Taylor Swift, and the Atlanta Hawks will all play downtown, sometimes on the same night.

You can thank Trae Young for that.

It has ‘G Steaks’ owner Gordon Brown licking his lips.

“I was home, like, ching! Ching ching!” Brown said.

That means serving a lot more cheesesteaks.

“I started to do the numbers, and we’ve never seen 80,000 people down here for four or five days in a row,” Brown said.

Since the Atlanta Hawks are going to be playing in Game 6 of the playoff series against the Boston Celtics at State Farm arena on Thursday, officials had to move Janet Jackson and Ludacris Together Again Tour date from Thursday to Friday.

People attending the concerts should also take note. The city recommends using MARTA to get downtown. Many parking lots are already sold out for Swift’s concerts on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For Timmons, it’s more about Janet. So, when she does swing by the stand Wednesday or Friday, he knows exactly what to serve.

“You see, you don’t need to change the cheesesteak too much,” he said. “When I add the raw banana peppers, give it a little spice, Janet, she’s gonna love it.”

With working hours running around the clock.

“Right now, we’re going 12-to-12, but when Taylor is in town, I’m telling them, ‘Don’t quit until you see Taylor’s bus leave,” Brown said.

So, maybe getting stuck downtown isn’t so bad after all.

Atlanta police officials released a statement reminding anyone in the area about an increase in traffic as GDOT officials anticipate more than 100,000 people in downtown Atlanta on Friday.

Atlanta Police DepartmentWe are no stranger to large events being held at venues throughout our city and we are prepared for a busy weekend. Anyone visiting our city is asked to plan ahead, anticipate heavy traffic and consider utilizing alternative modes of transportation such as MARTA or rideshare companies. Be mindful of the clean car campaign and ensure you do not leave firearms or valuables locked in your unattended vehicle. If you feel you cannot avoid doing so, we encourage you to utilize a vehicle safe, easily purchased at most sporting goods stores, to help keep your valuables safe and to help keep your firearm from falling into the hands of a criminal. If you observe anything suspicious, please report that to police by calling 911 or by using our non-emergency number of 404-658-6666. If you see something, say something.

“We put this in place every time we have a large event,” said Paul Guerrucci - Senior Director of Public Safety, at GWCCA. “If we see areas that are congested will get with the traffic engineers and start to work the lights. We do what’s called a pedestrian scramble to help pedestrians get from the core of Atlanta over to our campus. We’re very versed in doing that I feel very comfortable that we’re going to have an outstanding event this weekend.”

Wednesday marked day 1 for the Together Again tour with Janet Jackson and Ludacris at State Farm Arena.

