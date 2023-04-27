Fans line up for Taylor Swift merchandise ahead Eras Tour stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicks off a three-night run at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday night.

Merchandise goes on sale Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Fans started arriving as early as 4 a.m. to get their Eras Tour swag, but security sent them back to their cars to wait it out for a bit.

These fans took Taylor Swift saying, “Meet me at midnight” seriously and showed up to Mercedes Benz Stadium EARLY to get in line for merchandise. It doesn’t even go on sale until 10 AM, but lovers of T-Swift were here as early as 4. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/PPYtF471V9 — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) April 27, 2023

It’s a trend that’s been seen at all of Swift’s Era’s tour stops so far.

Thursday kicks off the beginning of a chaotic weekend of events in Atlanta. Game 6 of the playoffs for the Atlanta Hawks is scheduled for Thursday night at State Farm Arena, which pushed Janet Jackson’s Thursday night concert, also at State Farm Arena, to Friday night at the arena. And then Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicks off Friday at the Benz.

Downtown business owners are preparing to be busy and excited for the boost in business.

Taylor Swift merchandise will be on sale Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

