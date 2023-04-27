Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain, isolated storms in north Georgia today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ll see spotty showers for the morning commute in metro Atlanta with a higher coverage of rain this afternoon.

Thursday’s summary

High - 67°

Normal high - 77°

Chance of rain - 80%

FIRST ALERT for rain, storms today

As you drive to work this morning, we are seeing heavy rain in the north Georgia mountains that will continue throughout the morning.

For metro Atlanta, spotty showers will be possible as you drive to work with the coverage of rain increasing between 3-7 p.m. While mostly rain is expected, an isolated storm will also be possible this afternoon and evening.

Forecast map for 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon
Forecast map for 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon(Atlanta News First)

Drier Friday, Saturday

It will be mostly dry on Friday and Saturday with only an isolated shower or storm possible each day.

FIRST ALERT for rain Sunday

Another round of rain will move into north Georgia early Sunday, which will impact your drive to church. It looks like the rain will move out by Sunday afternoon.

Forecast map for 2 p.m. Sunday
Forecast map for 2 p.m. Sunday(Atlanta News First)

