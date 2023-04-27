Fulton Co. sheriff conducts safety audit of jail, names interim chief jailer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat invited TV news cameras inside the county jail on Thursday as his team conducted an audit of the facility, which he claims has been in crisis for more than a decade.

“It’s not a shakedown,” Labat said. “It’s really about a transparent look at what has been taking place certainly longer than two weeks.”

Floor by floor and pod by pod, the sheriff and his command staff conducted a safety and security audit, taking notes of problematic areas and talking to inmates.

“We don’t run the building,” Labat said. “We run the jail. We don’t run the building. “One of the things this security audit will do is allow us to lay eyes on every single individual, every single cell.”

An Atlanta News First camera captured crumbling ceilings, decaying walls, exposed wiring and rows of inmates sleeping inches from the floor. One inmate pointed to a water gallon jug with no nozzle, saying, “Everybody in here is putting their hands in the water.”

“Anyone who thinks we should allow people to live like this is on the wrong side of the issue,” Labat said.

The inspection came two weeks after the public learned of the September death of inmate Lashawn Thompson, who was found covered in bed bugs, and a week after the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $5.3 million in funding for safety upgrades at the jail.

The sheriff said the audit was necessary “given everything that has been out with respect to what people are and are not doing.” He accepted the resignation of the chief jailer and two assistant jailers last week. He added that the previous leadership failed him.

“Part of what I’ve heard from staff has been quite simply ‘we were not allowed to express or jump the chain of command’ or ‘we put our concerns forward but ultimately they fell on deaf ears,’” Labat said. “That’s extremely problematic but we’re working to change that culture.”

Colonel Curtis Clark, whose been with the sheriff’s office for 34 years, is serving as the interim chief jailer. He said his top priorities are safety, security, and improving conditions.

“I’ve been telling everyone from day one that when we create better conditions for the inmates, we create better conditions for the staff,” Clark said. “We’re going to rehab and do what we can within the confines of our funding. It won’t be the Hilton, but it’ll be much better than what you’re seeing today

Labat said the jail continues to move inmates to the Atlanta City Detention Center to relieve overcrowding, but he added that there are still 500 inmates without proper beds. He said they’re “days away” from finding a new medical provider for the jail and new technology, aimed at keeping inmates and others safe, is expected to arrive next week.

“We’re laser-focused on making sure we hold people accountable,” Labat added.

The sheriff said he plans to hold these audits once a month – and report the findings back to the board of commissioners.

