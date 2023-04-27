Grady to open 2 new outpatient centers in central, south Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady is stepping up once again following the closure of two Atlanta area hospitals.

Two new outpatient centers are coming to the central and south sides of Fulton County. Both are in areas struggling for access to healthcare after the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South and Atlanta Medical Center.

The new neighborhood health centers will be located south of I-20 at:

Lee + White Outpatient Center, 1000 Lee St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Cascade Outpatient Center, 3355 Cascade Rd., Atlanta, GA 30311

The Cascade Road location will open by July and the Lee Street location will open later this year.

To learn more about Grady’s neighborhood health centers, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.