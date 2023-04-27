Gwinnett jail rolls out new inmate computer tablets to reduce recidivism

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is working to reduce reoffender rates at the jail with new technology.

The department started handing out computer tablets to inmates filled with educational programs, podcasts, an online law library, and limited access to phone and video calls.

Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor says right now about 480 inmates have access to the controlled devices, but there are more coming.

“What we want to do here in Gwinnett County is put a positive spin on this particular time. Give them all the resources that we can to make sure that once they get out of here, they’re productive, and that they don’t come back,” Sheriff Taylor said.

Sheriff Taylor says the new tablet program comes at no cost to taxpayers. The devices were recently upgraded by the communications company they’ve been contracted with for years.

“This is a self-funded program,” Sheriff Taylor said.

But friends and family will still have to set up an account and pay for access to phone or video calls with an inmate, just like a traditional call at the jail. Inmate Jason Benson’s family has been doing that for the past few weeks.

“I relapsed after four years and ended up going back to jail,” Benson said.

Benson is serving time for drug possession but says he doesn’t want to end up incarcerated again. That’s why he’s using the tablet to better himself while he’s behind bars.

“I use it mostly to communicate with my wife and my kids. But I also like to go to some of the podcasts on there that are addiction-based that help me deal with what I’ve been going through,” Benson said.

Benson told Atlanta News First he’s also been working on a trigonometry course and reading case law from the online law library. He says he’s a licensed plumber and hopes to get back to that job full-time.

“I want to never come back, and I want to be there with my family and raise my kids. That’s what I’m missing out on now,” Benson said.

