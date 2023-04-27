Hall County police looking for person of interest in middle school theft

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hall County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary Apr. 15 and 16.

A man reportedly stole several items from a green house on the East Hall Middle School grounds. He first stole items on a motorcycle Apr. 15 before returning with another person in a Ford Ranger Apr. 16 and stealing more items.

Anyone with information should contact Hall County police at 770-533-7224.

