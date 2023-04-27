Positively Georgia
Have you seen Victoria Masone? Columbus police searching for missing teen

Missing Poster: Victoria Masone
Missing Poster: Victoria Masone(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children/Columbus Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators are searching for a 16-year-old Columbus girl who disappeared in March.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Victoria Masone was last seen in Columbus on March 15, 2022.

Masone is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall, about 134 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She is biracial.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Columbus Police at 706-653-3232 or 1-800-843-5678.

