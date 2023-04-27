Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Lifeline animal project puts out urgent plea to get 300 dogs adopted

A Metro Atlanta shelter may be forced to euthanize animals as they run out of space.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Metro Atlanta shelter may be forced to euthanize animals as they run out of space.

They need to find homes for 300 dogs by next Friday.

Lifeline Animal Project’s shelters in Fulton and DeKalb County are maxed out, with nearly 600 dogs at one location and over 400 dogs at the other.

An average of 40 animals are being dropped off each day, according to spokesperson Tiki Artist.

“We’re completely out of space to house these dogs humanely,” she said.

Artist told Atlanta News First they need to find homes as soon as possible.

If 150 dogs at the DeKalb location and 150 dogs at the Midtown overflower shelters aren’t adopted by next Friday, they will have to euthanize due to lack of space.

“It’s really hard to determine where these animals are coming from,” Artist said. “We know for the past 18 months now we’ve seen a large amount of animals coming into our shelters, but not many being adopted.”

Meanwhile, dogs at the Fulton County location have tested positive for the canine influenza virus.

According to Lifeline, Fulton County Animal Services has started quarantine procedures that will be in place for three weeks as they continue to try to find homes for other dogs.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
5-year-old, 14-year-old girl injured at Athens shopping center shooting
Clayton County drug bust (CCSO)
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Citizens Market in Buckhead
New food hall opens in Buckhead on Thursday

Latest News

Coretta Scott King Monument unveiled
'Connect Church' in Decatur, Georgia.
Thief steals stage worth 4K from Decatur church before anniversary celebration
Georgia election workers fear loss of private grants
Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?