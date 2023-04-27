Lifeline animal project puts out urgent plea to get 300 dogs adopted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Metro Atlanta shelter may be forced to euthanize animals as they run out of space.

They need to find homes for 300 dogs by next Friday.

Lifeline Animal Project’s shelters in Fulton and DeKalb County are maxed out, with nearly 600 dogs at one location and over 400 dogs at the other.

An average of 40 animals are being dropped off each day, according to spokesperson Tiki Artist.

“We’re completely out of space to house these dogs humanely,” she said.

Artist told Atlanta News First they need to find homes as soon as possible.

If 150 dogs at the DeKalb location and 150 dogs at the Midtown overflower shelters aren’t adopted by next Friday, they will have to euthanize due to lack of space.

“It’s really hard to determine where these animals are coming from,” Artist said. “We know for the past 18 months now we’ve seen a large amount of animals coming into our shelters, but not many being adopted.”

Meanwhile, dogs at the Fulton County location have tested positive for the canine influenza virus.

According to Lifeline, Fulton County Animal Services has started quarantine procedures that will be in place for three weeks as they continue to try to find homes for other dogs.

