Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials to address public ahead of Taylor Swift shows

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are already underway as thousands of Taylor Swift fans prepare to flood Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS) Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

An estimated 180,000 fans are expected to attend the three sold-out shows.

On Thursday, hundreds of Swifties lined up in front of MBS to purchase Eras Tour merchandise.

Stadium officials have called a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss how they are preparing for the influx of visitors.

If you are headed downtown for the shows, here’s what you need to know:

All parking is completely sold out.

Fans without parking passes or an advanced parking plan should take MARTA.

Fans without tickets should not come to the stadium on concert days as the show is sold out! The box office will not be selling additional tickets.

Fans without tickets are still able to go to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to purchase merchandise. Sales will run from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday.

