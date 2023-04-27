Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials to address public ahead of Taylor Swift shows
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are already underway as thousands of Taylor Swift fans prepare to flood Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS) Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
An estimated 180,000 fans are expected to attend the three sold-out shows.
On Thursday, hundreds of Swifties lined up in front of MBS to purchase Eras Tour merchandise.
Stadium officials have called a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss how they are preparing for the influx of visitors.
If you are headed downtown for the shows, here’s what you need to know:
- All parking is completely sold out.
- Fans without parking passes or an advanced parking plan should take MARTA.
- Fans without tickets should not come to the stadium on concert days as the show is sold out! The box office will not be selling additional tickets.
- Fans without tickets are still able to go to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to purchase merchandise. Sales will run from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday.
