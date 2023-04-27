Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials to address public ahead of Taylor Swift shows

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the Mercedes-Benz stadium is seen, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Atlanta. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are already underway as thousands of Taylor Swift fans prepare to flood Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS) Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

An estimated 180,000 fans are expected to attend the three sold-out shows.

On Thursday, hundreds of Swifties lined up in front of MBS to purchase Eras Tour merchandise.

Stadium officials have called a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss how they are preparing for the influx of visitors.

RELATED: Swifties beware! 5 ticket and merch scams to watch out for

If you are headed downtown for the shows, here’s what you need to know:

  • All parking is completely sold out.
  • Fans without parking passes or an advanced parking plan should take MARTA.
  • Fans without tickets should not come to the stadium on concert days as the show is sold out! The box office will not be selling additional tickets.
  • Fans without tickets are still able to go to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to purchase merchandise. Sales will run from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
5-year-old, 14-year-old girl injured at Athens shopping center shooting
Clayton County drug bust (CCSO)
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Citizens Market in Buckhead
Buckhead’s brand new food hall opening on April 27

Latest News

Nika King talks new and upcoming projects
Nika King talks new and upcoming projects
Space exploration at Kennedy Space Center
Space exploration at Kennedy Space Center
DeKalb County leaders
Leaders strike tone of unity in State of DeKalb address in Atlanta
Leaders strike tone of unity in State of DeKalb address in Atlanta
Leaders strike tone of unity in State of DeKalb address in Atlanta