Parents claim white principal gave racially insensitive book to Black student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents of a 10-year-old boy in the Fayette County School District want answers after they claim their son’s school principal gave him a racially insensitive book to read without their permission.

The student’s father, Lamar Grant, claims the issue started in December of last year.

“There were what I would call, normal elementary school incidents where another child hit my son across the head, he wasn’t hurt severely,” Grant said.

Grant claims school administrators at Robert J. Burch Elementary School never informed him about the fight involving his 10-year-old son.

“It was just never reported, and I think as parents you’re supposed to be notified if your child was physically contacted by another student or adult,” Grant said.

After the fight Grant said his son told the school counselor and the school principal, he felt staff was treating students of color more harshly than white students.

Mr. Grant said he set up a meeting with the school principal right after.

“We brought it to her attention that we felt like there was unequal treatment among students, and as a result of that she thought it was a good idea to give him a book titled, Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Boy.”

Mr. Grant said the book intends to explain what the Black experience is like.

Grant said he would have never approved his 10-year-old son to read the book.

“It talks about some very sensitive racial and social topics. Her intent according to her, was to have him read the book to determine if she should have her staff read the book to see if that book was reflective of his life experience,” Grant said.

Mr. Grant said he reached out to the school board on Monday asking them to take action.

“There should be some consequences from the principal and there needs to be some DEI-related issues happening in Fayette County Public Schools. All of our neighboring districts have diversity, equity and inclusion in their strategic plan. Fayette county does not,” Grant said.

Grant said the district didn’t approve the book.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Fayette County School District to confirm whether or not the book was district approved, and to get their response to Grant’s concerns and we did not hear back.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.