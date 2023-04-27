Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Post-it notes, Scotch tape manufacturer announces 6,000 layoffs

In this Monday, April 25, 2011, photo, 3M's Post-it notes are on sale at Office Depot in...
In this Monday, April 25, 2011, photo, 3M's Post-it notes are on sale at Office Depot in Mountain View, Calif. Post-it note manufacturer 3M announced 6,000 layoffs in April 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)(Paul Sakuma | AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – On Tuesday, the manufacturer of products that include Post-it notes and Scotch tape announced it will be cutting 6,000 jobs globally across all business segments for a pre-tax savings of up to $900 million per year.

3M said the major layoffs are part of a restructuring “intended to make 3M stronger, leaner and more focused” by simplifying the supply chain and reducing layers of management.

The cuts follow the elimination of 2,500 manufacturing jobs in January.

3M said supply chain problems from the pandemic-era have eased and backlogged orders have been shipped, meaning they no longer need as much staff.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
5-year-old, 14-year-old girl injured at Athens shopping center shooting
Clayton County drug bust (CCSO)
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Citizens Market in Buckhead
New food hall opens in Buckhead on Thursday

Latest News

Coretta Scott King Monument unveiled
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
Debt ceiling: McCarthy wins 1st round, Biden eyes long game
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
'Connect Church' in Decatur, Georgia.
Thief steals stage worth 4K from Decatur church before anniversary celebration
Lifeline Animal Project
Lifeline animal project puts out urgent plea to get 300 dogs adopted