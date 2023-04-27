President of Savannah State University resigns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The president of Savannah State University, Kimberly Ballard-Washington, has resigned.

That’s according to an official with Savannah State University.

Ballard-Washington’s resignation letter is below:

According to university’s website, Ballard-Washington was appointed by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia in May of 2021.

Before that, she had served as the university’s interim president since July of 2019.

Ballard-Washington has also practiced law in Georgia for 20 years. She also served the University System of Georgia as associate vice chancellor for Legal Affairs as well as assistant secretary to the Board of Regents.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, who attended Savannah State University, released a statement saying:

“I am saddened and surprised to learn of President Ballard-Washington’s decision to resign from my beloved Savannah State University. With the many challenges facing higher education in Georgia and particularly HBCUs, serving as a University president is a difficult job. President Ballard-Washington served well and gave her best. I thank her for her service and wish her well.”

The University System of Georgia has also named an interim president to lead Savannah State University.

Cynthia Robinson Alexander will take over on July 1st. She has worked for USG since 2009.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.