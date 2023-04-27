Restaurant Report Card: Donnie’s scores 63; Perry St. Chophouse earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross, a country cookin’ spot failed to make the grade on a routine health inspection.

Donnie’s Country Cookin scored 63 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was raw fish stored above celery in the kitchen, chicken and potatoes were left uncovered in the cooler and there were four turkeys sitting out at room temperature.

“Well, they weren’t room temperature. They were actually sitting out in a bin, and we were defrosting them but that was an incorrect action, and my chef knows, and he’s corrected it to defrost them in the cooler not on the outside,” Donnie’s Manager Joanne Peerless said.

The manager told us that all the violations have been corrected and their food is safe to eat.

“Just so you know the raw fish was in a metal container it just needs to be stored below so it’s not like the fish was dripping on the celery,” Peerless said.

And while management said they are ready for a reinspection, we found one more glaring violation. There was an old inspection posted on the wall instead of the failing score of 63.

Fletcher’s Place on Candler Road at South DeKalb Mall improved to a “B” on a reinspection, but still had a problem with old rodent droppings in the kitchen earning 84 points.

Perry Street Chophouse in the heart of downtown Lawrenceville received a 100 on their last health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They have been in business for six months and when you step inside, you will notice the elegance. In the kitchen, they cook delicious USDA prime steaks, and they have fresh seafood they bring in daily and farm-to-table produce. Plus, you may want to grab a cocktail at the bar like an old-fashioned or choose from one of their aged wines in the cellar.

They serve a chopped salad, brussels sprouts, shrimp and grits, a seafood tower, a cowboy ribeye steak with potatoes and you may want to finish it off with bread pudding. Boy that’s good!

