Several injured in shooting at Athens shopping center

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several people have reportedly been injured in a shooting at an Athens shopping center.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of North Avenue. The number of people wounded and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says some of the injuries may have been from debris or ricocheted bullets rather than direct fire.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

