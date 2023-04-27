Positively Georgia
Space exploration at Kennedy Space Center celebrates 10th anniversary

Space exploration at Kennedy Space Center
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Space Exploration Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary of the space shuttle Atlantis.

Atlanta News First spoke with Bruce Melnick who is an astronaut, as well as Rebecca Burgman in the studio Thursday.

With summer approaching, there is no better time to go to the Space Exploration Center and try one of the newest attractions the Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex.

In Addition, to being able to meet a real astronaut there is a chance you can feel and possibly see a real rocket take off.

