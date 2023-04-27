Space exploration at Kennedy Space Center celebrates 10th anniversary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Space Exploration Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary of the space shuttle Atlantis.

Atlanta News First spoke with Bruce Melnick who is an astronaut, as well as Rebecca Burgman in the studio Thursday.

With summer approaching, there is no better time to go to the Space Exploration Center and try one of the newest attractions the Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex.

In Addition, to being able to meet a real astronaut there is a chance you can feel and possibly see a real rocket take off.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.