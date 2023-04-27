Swift, Janet concerts, and Hawks mean big boost for downtown Atlanta businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Downtown Atlanta businesses are ready for the influx of tourists visiting the city this weekend.

Locally owned coffee shop Cafe Lucia on Forsyth Street NW is within walking distance of State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

They’ve planned well in advance for the legions of Janet Jackson, Taylor Swift, and Hawks fans who’ve descended on the city’s downtown district.

“We definitely get a lot more customers,” said Audrey Hoffman, manager of Café Lucia. “We have an extra person on the clock, so we’re going to have plenty of employees here. We bought a bunch of extra food, so we’re ready for the weekend.”

Wild Leap Brew Company opened its first Atlanta location earlier this year. The Lagrange-based brewery and winery converted a massive, 110-year-old warehouse on Ted Turner Drive SW into 16,000 square feet of entertainment space.

“We made a big bet three years ago, this was pre-pandemic, downtown Atlanta was the place that we wanted to locate,” said co-founder Rob Goldstein.

Hoping to tap into the Taylor Swift frenzy, Wild Leap is hosting an Eras Tour tailgate party otherwise known as ‘Tay-Gates’ before Swift takes the stage. They expect upwards of 1,000 fans each day. Goldstein calls it a big responsibility.

“People have spent lots of money to buy tickets, to buy hotel rooms. You know, this is their birthday, anniversary, Christmas, and we take that seriously,” he said.

Some of those fans were up early Thursday morning to get their hands on Taylor Swift merchandise. Many of them spent the night outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium so they could be the first in line when the merch van opened shortly after 10 a.m.

Emma Eagle, whose love of Swift began back in 2006, spent upward of $200 on Swift merch.

“The blue crewneck, the gray quarter zip, a T-shirt, and a poster,” said Eagle.

Friday’s concert is one of three she’s attending over the next week.

“I’m just excited to see Taylor Swift live,” said Eagle. “I just want to hear my favorite songs and dress up and scream at the top of my lungs with my friends.”

The CEO of the Georgia Chamber says similar to the film industry, big events like concerts and sporting events translate into real income for small businesses, restaurants, front-line service employees, transportation companies, and hotels.

“Those concert ticket prices turn into real income for real Georgia families,” said Georgia Chamber President and CEO Chris Clark. “We also believe this further illustrates Georgia’s growing sports and entertainment positioning in the US. Atlanta and Georgia are vibrant, growing, and dynamic and that translates into concerts, championships, playoff wins, conventions and a thousand other economic impacts,” he said.

As for Tay-Gates, fans like Eagle can still buy tickets online or at the door. Wild Leap’s event takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. From there, it’s an easy walk over a newly constructed pedestrian bridge that leads from downtown to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

