Swifties beware! 5 ticket and merch scams to watch out for

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift(Taylor Swift / Netflix)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We hear this All Too Well. Popular artists coming to busy cities to put on an unforgettable performance for thousands of fans.

Over the next few days, downtown Atlanta will transform into an entertainment hub with Janet Jackson gracing the stage at State Farm Arena and T-Swift taking over Mercedes Benz.

So It Goes... Where there are many consumers, there are also scammers. The Better Business Bureau shared these tips to help you keep your wallet from becoming a Blank Space.

Are you Ready For It?

Consider your source

Buying tickets and merchandise can be a Delicate situation. When making your purchase, consider the person selling you your ticket.

The BBB recommends taking the time to identify the difference between a professional broker (a trusted reseller), a scalper (an unlicensed seller), and a scammer (the Anti-Hero).

Buy only from trusted vendors

It goes without saying that you want to make sure you are buying tickets and merch from a trusted source. Don’t get Enchanted by deals that sound too good to be true. You can make sure you are buying from a trusted vendor by looking for the lock symbol in the web address and verifying with event organizers.

You can also check on the legitimacy of the vendor through the BBB scam tracker.

Be wary of advertisements

When you search for tickets online, advertisements will often creep in offering good seats at a discounted price.

If it sounds like something straight out of your Wildest Dreams, it’s usually too good to be true. The BBB says use your judgment and be suspicious of extremely low prices.

Use payment methods that come with protection

Be Fearless in your purchase with credit card protection. A credit card is like the Heartbreak Prince and will offer you some recourse in the event you do fall victim to fraud.

Avoid using a debit card or cash. If the tickets are Illicit Affairs, you probably won’t be able to get your money back.

Know the refund policy

Don’t have Bad Blood with the vendor. The BBB recommends getting familiar with refund policies, so you have clear details about the terms of your transaction. A detailed refund policy can also help you identify if the vendor you are dealing with is legitimate.

Purchase from the venue whenever possible

The safest ticket purchase you can make is directly from the source. Official ticket sales agents will work with you to make sure you are rolling up to the event in Style.

Scammers are all around us! The Better Business Bureau wants you to avoid having a Cruel Summer by protecting your wallet.

If you or a loved one have fallen victim to a scam or suspect a scam, report it to the BBB ScamTracker.

ANF+ provides you with the latest news headlines and extended coverage of the major issues facing Georgia communities. Find more coverage here!

